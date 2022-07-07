CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VMware by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware stock opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

