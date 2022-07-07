CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.31.

EFX stock opened at $188.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.34 and its 200-day moving average is $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.