CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $194.93 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.00.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

