CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 70 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

M&T Bank stock opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.50.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

