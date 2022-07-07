CVA Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $111.37 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,824 shares of company stock worth $1,327,908 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

