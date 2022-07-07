CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.