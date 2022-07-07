CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 251.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $14,549,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

