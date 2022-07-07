CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 36,631 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

