CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,804 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

