Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.31. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

