Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives $8.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBN. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cybin by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Cybin by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cybin in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cybin stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

