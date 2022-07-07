Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 489 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.5% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.4% during the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $350.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

