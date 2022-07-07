Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $151.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.62 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

