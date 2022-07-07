CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BTIG Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 306.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 390,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.