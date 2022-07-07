CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.74

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.01. CytomX Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 683,129 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTMX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.61.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $111,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 190,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

