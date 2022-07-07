D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after acquiring an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $508,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.81.

DHI stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.