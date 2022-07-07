Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target Cut to €43.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €48.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($60.42) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.40.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

