Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Papanek Julie Grant Sells 1,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAWN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,832,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

