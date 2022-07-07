DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,127,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,060,000 after purchasing an additional 112,236 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $352.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.07 and a 200-day moving average of $394.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.