Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,690 at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($33.91) to GBX 2,690 ($32.57) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DWVYF. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,690.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11.

Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

