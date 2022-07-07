Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT Lowered to €13.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($15.63) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DB. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.94) to €16.30 ($16.98) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

