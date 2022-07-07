Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HZNOF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HZNOF opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

