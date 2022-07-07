Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 4,207 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 222.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $201.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.71 and a 200-day moving average of $211.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.84.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.