DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DNBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DNB Markets dropped their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

