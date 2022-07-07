Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $383.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $380.00 to $383.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.29.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $397.57 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.