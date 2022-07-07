Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $383.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $380.00 to $383.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.29.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $397.57 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.29.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

