Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.74

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and traded as high as $37.23. Dongfeng Motor Group shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 326 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.
