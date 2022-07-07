Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.41

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.41 and traded as low as $13.48. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 562,553 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPG. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $558.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.81%.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,151. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

