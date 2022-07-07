Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 13,830 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,114,000 after buying an additional 3,544,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 662,216 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $13,499,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 805,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 323,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 240,721 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $840.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 2.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

