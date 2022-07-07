Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 2,251 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

NYSE IT opened at $241.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.