Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.55. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

