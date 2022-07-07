Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 26,298 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,971,000 after purchasing an additional 340,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after buying an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after buying an additional 614,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,757,000 after buying an additional 177,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after buying an additional 807,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
