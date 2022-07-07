Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,755 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

