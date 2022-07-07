Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE RTX opened at $93.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
