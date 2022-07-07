Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $492.65 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $399.20 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.05. The company has a market capitalization of $218.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

