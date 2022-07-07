Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.75. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.