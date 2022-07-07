Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $13.72 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,265,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $307.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.