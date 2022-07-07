Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $22.49 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $22,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,357. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

