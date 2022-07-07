Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $24.04 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

