Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $29.16 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,825 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,175,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

