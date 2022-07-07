Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

