Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,098 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,252 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

