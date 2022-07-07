Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 190,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 341.20%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

