Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 33,279 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.58. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

