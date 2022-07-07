Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.93.

Shares of SPGI opened at $349.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

