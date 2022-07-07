Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,493 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the airline’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,897 shares of the airline’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.