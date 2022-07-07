Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $251.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

