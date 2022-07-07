Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $241.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.