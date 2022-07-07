Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of MET opened at $61.93 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

