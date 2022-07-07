Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 728 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.20. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,515. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

