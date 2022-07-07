Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,868,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 56,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 63,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,210,789 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $180,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

